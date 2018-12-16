Thane Man Arrested For Allegedly Throwing, Killing Cat From Highrise Flat

The cat belonged to the accused's neighbour, police said. (Representational)

A 64-year-old resident of Ghodbunder Road in Thane was arrested today for allegedly killing a cat by throwing it from his 14th floor flat last month, the police said.

Kasarwadavli police has filed a case against the accused, identified as Shivram Panchal, under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and under Cruelty to Animals Act,1960. He said the Persian cat belonged to his neighbour.

According to a police official, Panchal got irritated as the cat used to frequent his apartment.

The incident occurred on November 14, when he allegedly held the cat by its scruff and flung it outside the window, the official said. The incident was witnessed by his domestic help, he said.