Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Woman, Raping Daughter In Odisha

The accused is still being questioned by the police. (Representational)

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman, her husband and raping their daughter in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

Police tracked his mobile phone just as he was planning to flee the state, Bhadrak superintendent B Gangadhar said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had murdered the man and his wife for a sum of Rs two lakh. The murder was "pre-planned" and the accused wanted to eliminate all family members, the SP said.

The murdered man's body was recovered from a canal near Kalitra in the same area to where the accused led the police.

The accused reportedly shared drinks with the man on Sunday night. When the man was inebriated, the accused pushed him into a canal, a few kilometres away from the village.

Thereafter, the accused went to the man's house and killed his wife with a stone. He had also planned to kill the girl after raping her

Investigation is in progress and the accused was being questioned, the police said.

