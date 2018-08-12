Man Commits Suicide In Police Station, Relatives Allege Custodial Torture

Police said the man hung himself in the bathroom yesterday evening. (Representational)

A man who was brought to Bagh police station in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district in connection with an eve-teasing case, allegedly hung himself in the bathroom there, police said today.

The man's uncle, however, claimed that he died after being beaten by police.

Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh said Sohaib Khan, 22, was brought to the police station yesterday evening after a girl alleged that she was teased by her.

"The man hung himself in the bathroom yesterday evening. We took him to Barwani hospital where he died while undergoing treatment," the police officer said.

He said Bagh police station in-charge Kamal Singh Pawar and constable Mangilal Goyal have been suspended after the incident.

Advertisement

Salim Pathan, the uncle of the deceased, however, alleged that it was a case of murder. He claimed that police personnel had beaten Sohaib to death and demanded that they be booked on the charge of murder.

Once the news of the incident spread, several people gathered at the police station and staged a protest.

The SP said an inquiry had been instituted into Sohaib Khan's death and further action would depend on the findings of the inquiry team.