Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death During Argument In Maharashtra

The incident took place at Piya Market area of Aurangpura. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three unidentified persons near a liquor store in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Piya Market area of Aurangpura, where the victim Sameer Khan had gone to a liquor store late on Thursday night, an official from City Chowk police station said.

Three unidentified accused entered into an argument with the victim for unknown reasons and stabbed him with a knife in the ensuing argument, the official said.

Another person who had accompanied the victim to the shop was injured in the attack, while the victim was declared dead when he was taken to a government hospital, he said.

An offence has been registered against the unidentified accused under section 302 (murder) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.