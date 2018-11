Police suspect family dispute to be the cause of the incident. (Representational)

A man shot dead his wife and stepson in Patna today, the police said, adding that a close relative has been detained.

The incident took place in Ishanagar area. The neighbours told the police that the tragedy might have been the result of a family dispute.

A close relative of the main accused was detained for interrogation, area station officer in-charge Mohd Qaiser Alam said.