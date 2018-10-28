Man Allegedly Commits Suicide On Police Station Premises In Uttar Pradesh

Bablu Singh went inside a room in the police station premises on Saturday and hanged himself

A 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tindwari Police Station premises in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, the police said today.

Bablu Singh went inside a room in the police station premises on Saturday night and hanged himself from the ceiling, police official Bharat Lal Kumar Pal said.

Singh and others were called at the police station on a complaint of power theft.

The victim's father Ram Asrey Singh alleged that his son was harassed in the police station due to which he died.

A probe is on in the matter.