Man Allegedly Commits Suicide On Police Station Premises In Uttar Pradesh

The victim's father Ram Asrey Singh alleged that his son was harassed in the police station due to which he died.

Cities | | Updated: October 28, 2018 13:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Allegedly Commits Suicide On Police Station Premises In Uttar Pradesh

Bablu Singh went inside a room in the police station premises on Saturday and hanged himself

Banda, Uttar Pradesh: 

A 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tindwari Police Station premises in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, the police said today.

Bablu Singh went inside a room in the police station premises on Saturday night and hanged himself from the ceiling, police official Bharat Lal Kumar Pal said.

Singh and others were called at the police station on a complaint of power theft.

The victim's father Ram Asrey Singh alleged that his son was harassed in the police station due to which he died.

A probe is on in the matter.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

man commits suicide in police custodyBanda man diesMan Dies In Police Custody

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusIndia vs West Indies

................................ Advertisement ................................