Major Fire Breaks Out At Bhilai Steel Plant, No Casualties Reported

Ten fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the flames at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh.

Cities | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: May 24, 2019 12:20 IST
The cause of the fire is not yet known.


Bhilai: 

A major fire broke out this morning at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, about 30 km away from state capital Raipur.  

Ten fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the flames. The cause of the blaze is not yet known and no casualties have been reported so far. 

Last year, in October, 14 people were burnt to death in a blast at this steel plant. Five years ago, in June 2014, six workers at the steel plant died in an explosion in the blast furnace.

The Bhilai Steel Plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), India's largest steel maker. Chhattisgarh is one of the major producers of steel products in the country. 



