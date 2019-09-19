Maharashtra Woman Killed By Husband For Selling Property: Police

The police are yet to arrest the woman's husband. (Representational)

A 48-year-old man in Maharashtra allegedly killed his wife in Maharashtra after she sold some property for her daughter's wedding, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, the police added.

Kaushalya Gadade, the victim, was the man's second wife. He lived with his first separately,

The woman had sold a one-acre piece of land for her daughter's wedding. On Tuesday, the two of them entered into a fight over the property and the man allegedly strangled her.

The police registered a case after the woman's brother's complaint. The accused is yet to be arrested.

