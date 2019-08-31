Maharashtra Woman, 38, Gets Life Sentence For Murdering Alcoholic Husband

The woman had alleged that her husband used to beat her and her daughter.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced a 38-year-old woman to life imprisonment for murdering her husband, an alcoholic, in 2016.

District Judge PP Jadhav on Friday convicted Chandrakala for murdering her husband with a sickle at their home.

According to prosecution, Chandrakala was fed up with her husband, a farmer, who frequently beat her and her daughter.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Chandrakala. It upheld the prosecution's arguments and circumstantial evidence submitted during the trial.

