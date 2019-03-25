Maharashtra Teacher Arrested For Molesting Class 6 Girl In School: Police

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered (Representational)

A teacher of a girls military school was arrested for allegedly molesting a class six student, police said.

The girl was molested by her teacher inside the school premises, according to police.

During investigation, it was revealed that the same teacher had molested two other girl students in the past.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.