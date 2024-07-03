Maharashtra Man Strangles Woman To Death After Extra-Marital Affair

Police arrested a 38-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday for allegedly killing a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair, an official said.

The accused, a resident of Mumbra area, and the 32-year-old victim, who was unmarried, had an affair since a long time and they fought frequently over certain issues, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

On Tuesday, both of them went to a lodge in Mumbra and again had a fight.

The man then allegedly strangled the woman to death, the official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and found the victim lying dead on a bed, he said.

The police later sent the body for postmortem and arrested the man in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder), the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)