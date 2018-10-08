Maharashtra Industrialist's Kidnapped Son Rescued From Madhya Pradesh

A person travelling along with Harshit Pal, identified as C J Chandran, was arrested. (Representational)

A 16-year-old son of a Nagpur-based industrialist was rescued from his kidnappers by officials of Madhya Pradesh crime branch from Rajgarh district of the state, the police said today.

Harshit Pal was kidnapped recently from Wadi near Nagpur by four persons who demanded ransom of Rs one crore for his release, said Pachore police station in-charge SS Chouhan.

The kidnappers took the teenager to Betul, Bina and Sironj before taking him to Pachore town in Rajgarh district, he said.

On a tip-off, the crime branch team intercepted a car at Mitthanpur on Mumbai-Agra national highway Saturday night and rescued the teenager, the official said.

A person travelling along with Pal, identified as C J Chandran, was arrested.

Police seized five mobile phone handsets and a pistol from the car, he said.

Inspector General, Bhopal range, Jaideep Prasad told PTI that Nagpur DCP had sought help of MP police to trace the teenager.

Nagpur police were informed about the rescue. When asked about the circumstances under which Pal was kidnapped from Wadi and other details, an official said investigation is underway by Nagpur police.