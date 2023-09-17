Maharashtra Forest Staff Killed By Wild Elephant While Making Video

While his co-workers managed to escape, the victim was crushed to death by the elephant

A forest department staff was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday.

Sudhakar B Atram was a driver with the forest department. Following an alert from villagers that wild elephants had entered Palasgaon forest, a forest department team, including Mr Atram, reached the spot.

While the team was chasing away the herd, Mr Atram parked his vehicle by the roadside and started recording a video. At this point, an elephant started running towards him. While others managed to escape, Mr Atram tripped and fell. The wild elephant then crushed him to death.

The body has been sent for autopsy and top officials are investigating the incident.

The tragic incident comes against the backdrop of elephants from Odisha entering Maharashtra over the past couple of years and causing massive losses to crops.

About two months ago, an elderly man was trampled to death and several others injured in an attack by a wild elephant.

The incidents have prompted the forest department to step up efforts to contain the elephant attacks. They have also warned local residents to avoid approaching the wild animals.