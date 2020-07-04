Tiger Kills Farmer In Maharashtra's Chandrapur, 17th Death So Far

Compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the family, forest official said. (Representational)

A farmer was killed by a tiger in Nagbhid tehsil of Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said.

Maroti Uikey (36), a resident of Sonuli village, ventured into the forest from fields nearby when he was killed by a tiger, he said.

"It happened in compartment no 78 in Mangrul beat of Nagbhid Forest Range. An initial compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the family," said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest.

This is the 17th death in tiger attacks in the district this year, officials said.