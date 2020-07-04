Tiger Kills Farmer In Maharashtra's Chandrapur, 17th Death So Far

Maroti Uikey (36), a resident of Sonuli village, ventured into the forest from fields nearby when he was killed by a tiger, he said.

Tiger Kills Farmer In Maharashtra's Chandrapur, 17th Death So Far

Compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the family, forest official said. (Representational)

Chandrapur:

A farmer was killed by a tiger in Nagbhid tehsil of Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said.

Maroti Uikey (36), a resident of Sonuli village, ventured into the forest from fields nearby when he was killed by a tiger, he said.

"It happened in compartment no 78 in Mangrul beat of Nagbhid Forest Range. An initial compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the family," said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest.

This is the 17th death in tiger attacks in the district this year, officials said.

Comments
ChandrapurTigerMaharashtra

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter