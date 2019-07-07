Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Hits Uttarkashi In Uttarakhand

The District Magistrate has called all concerned officials and they have reached the control room.

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 9 pm on Saturday, district officials said.

They said no loss of life and property was reported but the disaster management team has been put on alert.

They said District Magistrate has called all concerned officials and they have reached the control room.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability