Watch: Madhya Pradesh Minister, Caught In Traffic Jam, Helps Clear It

Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Jitu Patwari helped clear traffic jam in Indore

A Madhya Pradesh minister helped in clearing traffic in Indore after he was stuck in a jam on Tuesday evening.

Sports minister Jitu Patwari got off his vehicle and helped clear the congestion, assisted by a few others.



As the traffic light was not working at the intersection point, there was a massive traffic jam.

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister, Jitu Patwari, helped in managing traffic after he got stuck in a traffic jam in Indore, yesterday. #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/HILkS4fFcl — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

The sports minister was able to manage the traffic and gradually the vehicles moved.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.