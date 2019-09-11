Watch: Madhya Pradesh Minister, Caught In Traffic Jam, Helps Clear It

Mr Patwari was accompanied by a few others, who helped to clear the traffic at the intersection point where the traffic light was not working.

Cities | | Updated: September 11, 2019 08:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Jitu Patwari helped clear traffic jam in Indore


Indore: 

A Madhya Pradesh minister helped in clearing traffic in Indore after he was stuck in a jam on Tuesday evening.

Sports minister Jitu Patwari got off his vehicle and helped clear the congestion, assisted by a few others.

As the traffic light was not working at the intersection point, there was a massive traffic jam.

The sports minister was able to manage the traffic and gradually the vehicles moved.



