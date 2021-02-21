Local BJP Leader Among 4 Accused Of Gang-Raping Madhya Pradesh Woman

The police are searching for the accused (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, around 500 kilometres from state capital Bhopal, was kidnapped, kept captive at a farmhouse for two days and repeatedly gang raped by four people, the local police said today. One of the accused is a local leader of the ruling BJP.

The rape survivor's family today said that she was kidnapped on February 18 when she had gone to buy groceries. Initially, a relative said, they didn't lodge a missing complaint thinking she might have gone to her relative's house. She was found in an unconscious state near her house on February 20, hours after they filed a complaint.

Her family has alleged that Jaitpur BJP chief Vijay Tripathi and his three accomplices - Rajesh Shukla, Munna Singh and Monu Maharaj - kidnapped her, kept her in captivity at a farmhouse and raped her.



"They kidnapped her in a car after gagging her. When we lodged a complaint, they dumped her outside the house... we got to know of the crime only when the girl, at the hospital, narrated what took place," a relative said.

Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya told reporters that a case of rape has been registered against the four accused.

The police are searching for the accused, he added.