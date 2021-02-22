2 Couples Among 7 Arrested Over Sale Of Children In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

DNA tests would be conducted to find out their biological parents (Representational)

A Madhya Pradesh police team on Monday claimed to have cracked cases - one of them dating to 2008 - related to the alleged sale of two babies, with the arrest of seven people, including two married couples and a midwife.

Special Task Force (Indore unit) Superintendent Manish Khatri said their action came following a tip-off received from an NGO working for the welfare of children.

He said the STF arrested the midwife, a local resident, and her two accomplices from neighbouring Dewas district.

Besides, a couple each from Dewas and Ratlam were arrested, the officer added.

The cases date back to 2008 and 2012.

The children - now aged 9 and 13 years, and living with the arrested couples - have been put in a shelter home, he said.



DNA tests would be conducted to find out their biological parents, he added.

The boys were sold by a maternity home, he said.