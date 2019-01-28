Madhya Pradesh Doctor, Charged Under SC/ST Act, Commits Suicide

A person known to the doctor said that the case was allegedly frivolous and filed out of vengeance as the doctor issued a notice to the said staff on grounds of dereliction of duty.

Cities | | Updated: January 28, 2019 08:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Madhya Pradesh Doctor, Charged Under SC/ST Act, Commits Suicide

Police informed that no suicide note was found from the spot. (Representational image)


Churhat: 

A doctor posted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself.

Dr. Shivam Mishra, a native of Rewa, was reportedly under severe mental pressure due to a case registered against him a fortnight ago under the SC/ST Act by one of the nurses in the medical facility.

Police informed that no suicide note was found from the spot.

A person known to the deceased said on the condition of anonymity that the case registered against Mr Mishra was allegedly frivolous and was filed out of vengeance as the doctor issued a notice to the said staff on grounds of dereliction of duty.

Churhat SDPO Shailendra Shrivastava said the body has been sent for post mortem to Rewa Medical College.

"We are investigating all the angles. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law," he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Madhya PradeshSC/ST Act

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTH

................................ Advertisement ................................