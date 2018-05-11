Man Arrested For Raping 10-Year-Old Daughter In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa

The survivor's mother was working outside, Mr Tiwari said, and the accused took the girl to his room and raped her.
"Later, the girl shared her ordeal with her mother, who subsequently registered a complaint with the City Kotwali police station yesterday afternoon," he said.
The accused was arrested on the charge of rape under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
The survivor's medical examination report is awaited, the SP said.