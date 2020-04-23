Madhya Pradesh 6-Year-Old Raped, Eyes Gouged Out

A police team has gone with the girl and her family to Jabalpur (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was raped and her eyes gouged out by the attacker near her home in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, the police said today. The child has been admitted to hospital in a critical state.

She was playing with her friends close to her home last evening when she was drawn away by an unknown man, the police say. She had been missing since then. She was found this morning.

"She was raped and has severe injuries to her eyes," said senior police officer Hemant Singh Chauhan.

"We have questioned many suspects and we are working on some leads," he told reporters.

A police team has gone with the girl and her family to Jabalpur, where she is being treated for severe injuries all over her body.

At a time when coronavirus has gripped the world and the country is in lockdown to fight its spread, the savage assault has stunned Madhya Pradesh.