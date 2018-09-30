Lookout Notice Against Senior Punjab Police Officer Charged With Rape

All airports have been alerted to make sure the police officer doesn't flee. (Representational)

Punjab Police has issued a lookout notice against an assistant inspector general of police charged with rape. "All the domestic and international airports have been alerted so the accused do not leave the country," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhbir Singh said.

Randhir Singh Uppal, assistant inspector general of police (crime), had been booked for allegedly raping a law student. The 26-year-old woman had accused the officer of raping her twice at gunpoint, police had said. Uppal, however, refuted the allegations and termed them baseless.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman on September 18, Inspector General (Crime and Women) Vibhu Raj had been asked to probe the allegations levelled by the woman. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against Uppal.

