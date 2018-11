The cattle belonged to the Bakerwal families.

Over hundred goats and sheep were killed and dozen other animals injured in a lightening strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district last week.

Senior district officials rushed to the spot where the incident took place.

The incident took place in the high-altitude Alal Mangota area of the district.

The officials were sent to the mountainous area to assess the losses.

