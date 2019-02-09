Leopard Kills 17-Year-Old Boy In Uttar Pradesh

His family members burnt firecrackers to force the leopard to flee, but the boy had died by then, an official added.

Cities | | Updated: February 09, 2019 14:55 IST
The boy was attacked by a leopard yesterday in Nibiya Ghaudi village, an official said (Representational)


Bahraich: 

A 17-year-old boy was killed by a leopard when he was working in fields in a village adjacent to the Katarniyaghat forest area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, officials said on Saturday.

Bindra was attacked by a leopard yesterday evening in Nibiya Ghaudi village, an official said.

His family members burnt firecrackers to force the leopard to flee, but the boy had died by then, the official added.

Financial help is being extended to the boy's family, the official said, adding that efforts were being made to ensure that the leopard returned to the forest area.

Leopard AttackKatarniyaghat wildlife sanctuaryBahraich

