Law Student In Amritsar Alleges Rape By Policeman

The woman has accused the cop of raping her at a city hotel. (Representational)

A 26-year-old law student has filed a complaint against an assistant inspector general of the Punjab Police for allegedly threatening her and forcing her to have sexual relations, police said Wednesday.

The complaint was lodged with the office of the Amritsar Commissioner of Police Tuesday evening. The woman alleged the AIG had been calling on her phone for the last three months and threatening her with dire consequences if she did not establish physical relations, police said.

The woman, who is married, accused the police officer of trying to rape her at a hotel in Amritsar. The resident of Hoshiarpur district also claimed that the senior police officer knew her mother, they said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner SS Srivastava said the complaint had been forwarded to the state police headquarters for further action.

