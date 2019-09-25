Maharashtra Man Shoots Friend Dead With Father's Gun, Both Arrested: Cops

The accused and his father have been arrested by police (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his friend during an argument in Maharashtra's Latur district, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Latur city on Tuesday night, a local police official said. The victim was identified as Rahul Mannade.

According to preliminary probe, Rahul and his friend Amol, 26, had a heated argument over some trivial issue at a paan shop.

Others intervened and the issued was sorted out. Some time later Amol's father called both to his residence in Prakash Nagar where they started fighting again, the official said.

Amol allegedly grabbed his father's loaded rifle and shot Rahul in the chest. He died in the hospital.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) and under the Arms Act was registered against Amol and his father and both were arrested, the official said, adding that probe was underway.

