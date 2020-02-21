Minor Girl Raped In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Cousin Detained: Police

The victim has been medically examined and the matter is being investigated, police official Gaurav Singh said.

The police has arrested a juvenile on the charge of raping his minor cousin. (Representational)

Shimla:

A juvenile was detained on Thursday on the charge of raping his minor cousin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said.

The girl was raped by the juvenile on February 9, her mother alleged in a complaint to the police on Thursday.

The police official said a case has been registered under sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

