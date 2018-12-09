11 Killed, 4 Critically Injured In Accident In Eastern Maharashtra

Chandrapur, Maharashtra: The accident happened after a truck reportedly collided with a tempo, which was carrying the people.

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: December 09, 2018 13:02 IST
Eleven people were killed, 4 injured in an accident in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district


Chandrapur: 

Eleven people were killed and four were critically injured after a truck collided with a tempo in eastern Maharashtra this morning, news agency ANI reported. The injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Photos taken by rescuers at the site show the front portion of the tempo completely smashed.

The police said they are investigating the cause of the accident.

(With Inputs From ANI)



