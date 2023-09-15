3 Killed Over Land Dispute, Angry UP Villagers Set Several Houses On Fire

Angry villagers set several houses and shops on fire, said police.

Three members of a family were killed over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, triggering public anger that led to several houses being set on fire this morning.

Cops and fire officials reached the site and started extinguishing the fires. But the villagers didn't let them take possession of the bodies, said police.

The victims were identified as Horilal, his daughter and son-in-law Shivsaran. They were killed using sharp weapons, initial probe suggests.

Shocked over the triple murder, the villagers set several houses and shops on fire, said police.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava and officials from multiple police stations rushed to the spot, leading to a faceoff with the angry villages who refused to hand over the body until the killers were arrested.

Horilal was having a land dispute with another person from the same village, said Mr Srivastava. He said the cops are trying to bring the situation under control and send the bodies to mortuary.