2 Dead, 3 Injured In Himachal Pradesh After Car Rams Into Tree

Two men died and three others were injured after their car crashed into a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday, a district official said.

The incident took place in Pathiar village in the district when the speeding car in which they were travelling rammed into the peepal tree, the official added.

Vipin Kumar, a resident of the village who was driving the car, died on the spot, the official said.

Aneesh Kumar of Hatwas village died from injuries at a medical college, he added.

The five men were returning home after attending a marriage function, the official informed.

Of the three injured men, one sustained critical injuries and has been shifted to PGI Chandigarh while the other two are being treated at a local hospital, he added.

