Woman Gang-Raped By 7 Men In Haryana, Given Death Threats

In her complaint to the police, the 25-year-old survivor alleged that two men came to her house on June 22 and gave her a drink laced with intoxicants.

Cities | | Updated: September 14, 2018 23:24 IST
A married woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by seven men in Haryana (Representational)

Kaithal, Haryana: 

A married woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by seven men in Kalayat sub-division in Kaithal, police said Friday.

In her complaint to the police, the 25-year-old survivor alleged that Raju and Sonu came to her house on June 22 and gave her a drink laced with intoxicants.

They then took her to a deserted place, where Suresh along with his four accomplices was already there. All of them then raped her, the victim said in her complaint.

Afterwards, they threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anybody.

The police have registered a complaint against Raju, Sonu, Suresh and four unknown persons, said Investigation Officer Rekha Devi.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused persons, she said.

