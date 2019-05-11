Leopard Skin Seized In Chhattisgarh, 3 Arrested

According to officials, the exact value of the seized skin was yet to be ascertained (Representational)

A leopard skin was seized from three persons in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district after police sent a decoy to crack a deal, a senior official said Saturday.

The police official identified the three as Krishna Markam, 33, Thakur Singh Markam, 30 and Dashru Parte, 24.

"Police learnt that the three were searching for customers in Sahaspur Lohara area to sell the leopard skin. Our personnel posed as customers and struck a deal for Rs 5 lakh and then arrested them," the official said.

According to police and forest officials, the exact value of the seized skin was yet to be ascertained, though it may be in the range of Rs 2 lakh in the international market.

