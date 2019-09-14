7 Lions Found Roaming In Gujarat's Junagadh, Video Is Viral

A passerby shot the video of the lions strolling in Junagadh.

A pride of seven lions was spotted roaming around on a road in Gujarat's Junagadh on Friday night, very close to the popular Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, home to Asiatic lions.

A passerby shot the video of the lions strolling on the city's Bhavnath area and shared it on social media.

The widely-shared video shows the lions searching for food on a rainy night.

Per the last census of Asiatic lions in 2015, there were 523 lions in and around Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

There have been no reports of any untoward incidents so far. The forest officials were informed by the residents who took the lions back to the sanctuary, reported news agency ANI.

