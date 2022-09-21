On Camera, Rajasthan Man Beaten By Son For Refusing Money For Alcohol

Jodhpur: The son accused of beating his father has been arrested.

An elderly man was thrashed by his son in Rajasthan for denying him money to buy liquor, a video of which has gone viral. The accused son has been arrested.

The incident occurred on Sunday in a residential colony in Jodhpur and was captured on the security camera.

The son often quarrels with the father regarding matters of the household. He misbehaved with his father yesterday also. He has been arrested under CrPC 151: SHO Ratnada PS



Victim Rajendra Gaur Kajri, a retired technician, was also forced out of his house by his younger son, who was angered over being refused money for liquor.

The son was seen tossing things around and even slapping his father as he stood pleading and trying to defend himself.

"The son often quarrels with the father over household issues. He misbehaved with him yesterday too. He has been arrested," said the Station House Officer at Ratanada police station in Jodhpur.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his alcoholic son in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.