Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Stripped After She Complained Of Sex Harassment

A woman was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off in Jharkhand's Koderma district

A woman was stripped and her hair was chopped off by villagers after she complained of sex harassment by her 22-year-old nephew in Jharkhand's Koderma district, the police said on Sunday.

The woman said she complained about sex harassment by her nephew to some women at the village. But instead of helping her, a panchayat was called on August 21, where it was decide she would be thrashed and her hair chopped off, the police said.

In the police complaint filed by the woman, she alleged she was dragged out of her house and brought before the panchayat.

She alleged her nephew had been sexually harassing her for the last three months in her husband's absence.

"Eleven people have been identified for their involvement in the case," senior police officer M Tamil Vanjan said.

No one has been arrested yet. The police said they are investigating the case.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.