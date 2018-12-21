Jharkhand Monk Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Rape Minor

The accused has been arrested and the girl sent for medical check-up, police said (Representational)

An ascetic, associated with a charitable organization, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The 15-year-old girl, in her complaint, alleged the misdeed on the part of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) monk on December 18, he said.

She, however, did not give details on the matter, the officer said.

The teenager had recently come to Jharkhand's Jamshedpur from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh with her brother and sister in-law, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar noted.

The girl had put up at BSS's Sonari complex with her relatives for 10 days before moving to a rented accommodation at nearby Kalganagar area. In her complaint, she said she had gone to the complex to visit a temple there, he noted.

Her brother said that she was rescued from the monk's bathroom.

The complainant's brother told police that the girl went missing for several hours on Wednesday. He and his wife then reportedly visited the premises of the BSS and found the girl in the monk's bathroom, Mr Kumar said quoting the complaint.

The accused has been arrested and the girl sent for medical check-up, police said.

We have arrested the accused monk based on the complaint. More details will be available in the case once the medical report arrives, he said, adding that the Child Welfare Committee, East Singhbum, has also recorded the girl's statement in connection with the case.