Jharkhand Labourer Allegedly Burnt To Death For Demanding Payment

The half-burnt body was recovered from bushes. (Representational)

A person working as a labourer at a stone crushing unit in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district was allegedly burnt to death by the unit owner's son today.

According to police, the incident took place at Rud village under Ichak Police Station of the district early on Wednesday. The half-burnt body was recovered from bushes.

Pannu alias Punulal had asked money from stone crushing unit owner Bodha Mahto on Sunday, the police said. There were heated exchanges between the two over the labour charges.

Pannu was allegedly taken away on Tuesday night by the son of Bodha Mahto.

According to the statement given by Pannu to the police before he succumbed to the burn injuries, Bodha Mahto's son Rabindra Mahto tied him with a rope with the help of three others and poured kerosene oil and set him on fire.

After burning Pannu, they dumped him in the bushes. Later, some passersby took him to a local hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police have lodged an FIR and launched a manhunt to arrest the father-son.

For more Cities news, click here

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.