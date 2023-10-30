Man Drowns 2-Year-Old Son, Didn't Want To Stay With Wife Over Affair: Cops

During interrogation the man confessed to killing his two-year-old son.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his minor son by drowning him in a pond in Khakhripada area of Jamshedpur, police said.

During interrogation, Ajay Namta, a resident of Gopalpur Katin Pada, confessed to killing his two-year-old son on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggest that the accused was having an affair with a woman, and did not want to stay with his wife and son, he said.

Further probe is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)