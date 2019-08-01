3-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Beheaded In Jamshedpur; Body Found In Plastic Bag

According to Jamshedpur Police, the men "confessed" to raping, strangling and beheading the child.

In a chilling crime that has left Jharkhand's Jamshedpur in shock, a three-year-old girl was beheaded after she was allegedly gang-raped by two men who had kidnapped her from a railway platform.

Three men, including the two believed to have raped and killed the little girl, have been arrested. One of the killers had reportedly just stepped out of jail after doing time for kidnapping a child and attempting to kill her in 2015.

In this incident, the girl was sleeping with her mother at the railway station when she went missing last week. CCTV footage showed a man walking with the sleeping child in his arms. Her mother reported her missing the next morning. She reportedly told the police she suspected her partner, the man she had left her husband for and traveled with from Purulia in Bengal. The man, who was also with her at the platform, is among the three arrested.

The footage helped the police zero in on the suspects, who allegedly led them to the body.

The mutilated body of the child was found in a plastic bag behind bushes near slums four km from the railway station on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the men, in their 30s, "confessed" to raping, strangling and beheading the child.

Sniffer dogs were used in attempts to find the child's head, which is still missing, senior Railway Police officer Ehtesham Waquarib said.

The gruesome crime allegedly took place last Friday.

The police say the child's wounds indicate she was also brutalised.

