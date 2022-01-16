Leopard Found Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Samba

Further probe in the matter is underway.

A leopard was found dead in a forest area in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said officials of the Wildlife Department.

The carcass was found in Ghagwal forest by sarpanch Darshan Kumar and was recovered by the rescue team of the department, the officials said.

An FIR was registered in connection with the death and a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the leopard's death for further action, stated officials.

"Post-mortem to be conducted determine the cause of its death; FIR registered in the matter," said the Wildlife Department.

