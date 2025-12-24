1 Killed In Explosion In Dhaka As Bangladesh Crisis Deepens

A man was killed on Wednesday evening after assailants threw a crude explosive from a flyover in the Mogbazar area of the Bangladeshi capital, police said.

The blast occurred beneath the flyover in front of the Moghbazar Freedom Fighters' Memorial, a spot frequented by many. Witnesses said the explosive device was thrown from above the flyover and exploded on the ground below, critically injuring the victim, identified by relatives as a man named 'Siam'. He died shortly afterwards.

Family members said Siam worked at a private factory and was in the area at the time of the explosion. His identity was not immediately known and was confirmed later by relatives.

Police cordoned off the area soon after the incident as panic spread locally. The attackers fled immediately after throwing the device.

Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner of the Ramna Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said preliminary findings suggest the bomb was thrown downward from the flyover. "The motive has not yet been confirmed," he said, adding that an investigation is under way.

No group has so far claimed responsibility.