Irked By Delay In Bringing Liquor, Thane Man Beats Wife To Death

Purvia asked his wife, Santoshi (25), to buy liquor for him. He got angry when she took some time to return, and allegedly beat her up mercilessly.

Cities | | Updated: June 14, 2019 12:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Irked By Delay In Bringing Liquor, Thane Man Beats Wife To Death

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Thane district for allegedly killing his wife


Thane: 

A 30-year-old man was arrested at Mumbra in Thane district today for allegedly killing his wife because she failed to fetch liquor quickly enough.

Pravin Purvia, the accused, is resident of Amrut Nagar locality, said a police official.

Purvia asked his wife, Santoshi (25), to buy liquor for him Thursday afternoon. He got angry when she took some time to return, and allegedly beat her up mercilessly with a piece of wood in the corridor of the building where they lived, the official said.

Santoshi died on the spot, the official added.

Mr Purvia was arrested early today for murder. Probe is on. 
 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ThaneMurderMaharashtra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuLive ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVCyclone Vayu LiveBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsMG Hector Review

................................ Advertisement ................................