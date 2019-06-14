Irked By Delay In Bringing Liquor, Thane Man Beats Wife To Death

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Thane district for allegedly killing his wife

A 30-year-old man was arrested at Mumbra in Thane district today for allegedly killing his wife because she failed to fetch liquor quickly enough.

Pravin Purvia, the accused, is resident of Amrut Nagar locality, said a police official.

Purvia asked his wife, Santoshi (25), to buy liquor for him Thursday afternoon. He got angry when she took some time to return, and allegedly beat her up mercilessly with a piece of wood in the corridor of the building where they lived, the official said.

Santoshi died on the spot, the official added.

Mr Purvia was arrested early today for murder. Probe is on.

