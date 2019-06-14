Instead Of Paying For Bail, UP Officer Asks Culprits To Plant 5 Saplings

Sub-divisional magistrate in Amroha asks offenders to plant saplings instead of bail money.

Plant five saplings instead of paying the bail money - this unique initiative has been introduced by an officer in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

Mangeram Chauhan, the sub-divisional magistrate of Naugawan Sadat has asked the culprits to plant five saplings and their guarantors to plant one.

In case they want to plant them at their home, farm or animal shelter, then they are required to give in writing the place where they will be planting the tree, he said.

A team from the Revenue Department also goes to the person's place and verifies if the sapling has been planted. Those who do not have a place in a home are assigned a government land to do so.

Mr Chauhan feels that this send a positive message. "Through this initiative, the anger or negativity which people hold inside due to their disputes can go away," he said.

"All the trees that are planted under the initiative will be tracked through geo-tagging and their condition will also be monitored," he added.

This, he feels, will help them contribute towards conserving nature and compensate in some way for the adverse impact of rapid deforestation.