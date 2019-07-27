Inquiry Ordered After Tiktok Video Filmed Using Police Van Goes Viral

Police are trying to ascertain who recorded the Tiktok video

Police has ordered an inquiry in an incident in which a Police Control Room (PCR) van was used to shoot a Tiktok video in Gujarat's Rajkot.

Rajkot city Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Mohan Saini has ordered the inquiry and sought a detailed report on the matter.

"We received a video from some people in which police PCR van was used to shoot a Tiktok video. A person was seen using the bonnet of the PCR van. A preliminary inquiry confirmed that the van belonged to B division of Rajkot Police," Mr Saini said.

A constable has been found guilty in the preliminary inquiry, the police said.

The police is ascertaining as to who recorded the video.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms showing a man sitting on a PCR van bonnet to shoot a short video for popular Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok.

This comes a day after a woman police officer was suspended for shooting a Tiktok video in civilian clothes inside a police station in Mehsana district of the state.

