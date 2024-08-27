Indore Woman Attacks 13-Year-Old Son With Sickle For Using Her Phone

A Madhya Pradesh woman allegedly attacked her 13-year-old son with a sickle when she saw him using her mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

In a complaint to the police, the Class 8 student alleged that his mother attacked him with a sickle at their home in Indore's Simrol on Sunday.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint by the boy. However, she has not been arrested yet.

The teenager said he was using his mother's phone to check messages from his school when she started hitting him, asking him why he had touched the device. She then picked up a sickle lying nearby and attacked him with it, he added.

The teenager tried to defend himself but sustained an injury on his left hand, police said, adding that the child has undergone a medical examination.

"The boy is currently living with his grandparents due to a family dispute. We are investigating the incident, and the accused woman has not been arrested yet." He said that the woman would be questioned, and further steps would be taken based on the investigation," Simrol police station in-charge Amit Kumar told news agency PTI.