Court Driver's Son All Set To Become Judge In Madhya Pradesh

Chetan Bajad said that he used to study for 12 to 13 hours a day.

Chetan Bajad cleared the civil judge class-II recruitment and is all set to become a judge. His father's a driver in Indore district court in Madhya Pradesh.

Crediting his father Govardhanlal Bajad for this feat, he said, "My fathers' association with the court inspired me to take up judiciary and serve the people."

"I was always determined to become a judge. I will perform my duties honestly and will try my best to deliver justice and set an example in society," he told news agency ANI.

"I used to go to the library at 8 am and used to return in evening at 9-10 pm where my family members would be waiting for me for dinner," he said.

His proud parents could not hold their joy and said, "We are very happy with our son's achievement."

