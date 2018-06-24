Class 10 Boy Detained In Vadodara Murder; "Wanted School Shut," Say Cops The police have detained a Class 10 student for the murder of the Vadodara school boy.

Two days after the killing a bizarre murder motive has come to light as per the police. The accused was scolded for not submitting his homework and "he decided to do something to close the school," said senior police officer RS Bhagora. The police believe the accused stabbed the boy so that the school would be shut.



Earlier the Vadodara police had claimed that "a fight between the two students resulted in a gruesome attack by the suspected Class 10 student leading to the death of other."



The family of the boy who was murdered alleged "some boys during lunch break had stabbed him."



Sharp-edged weapons and a bottle of water containing chilli powder was found from a school bag, which was found lying near a temple close to the school, Mr Bhagora had said yesterday, claiming the suspect threw it after killing the teenager. A forensic team has taken samples and CCTV footage of the premises for examination said the police.



The principal said the school worked in two shifts and the murder took place when the children came in for the afternoon shift. "We informed the police when we got to know of the incident. These children are new admissions, how would we know what they are carrying to school," the principal Surendra Singh told news agency ANI.



The teenager had joined the school only a week ago and was staying with his maternal uncle. His parents live in Gujarat's Anand town, the police said.



In September last year, a 7-year-old was found with his throat slit outside the washroom of a school in Gurgaon. The murder evoked widespread shock and outrage, especially when investigation highlighted the lack of proper security at the school.



