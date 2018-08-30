Student, Expelled For Violence, Returns To Shoot UP School Principal

The principal has registered a case with the police. The boy is on the run.

A class 10 student from a private college in Uttar Pradesh shot at his Principal using a country-made gun for expelling him from school on Wednesday.

The Principal said that he ducked and the bullet brushed past his shoulder. He received bullet injuries and was admitted in the district hospital.

"We had expelled the boy for his violent behaviour at school. He had come to us with his mother in the morning, but we denied his request to re-admit him," said the Principal.

After some time, the boy returned to the school alone. "I thought he had come to collect his Transfer Certficate from me, but he shot at my face. I dodged the bullet in time, so my life is saved," he added.

After his treatment, the Principal went to the police to file a complaint.

"We have registered a case against the accused under sect tion 307 of IPC and he is on the run. He will be arrested soon," said the police officer.



