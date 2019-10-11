In UP, Five Injured As Women Fight Over Onions

The prices of onion have risen in recent days triggering concern among the consumers.

Two women in the Uttar Pradesh village got into an argument which later snowballed into a full-fledged fight after one of them commented on other woman's financial condition and inability to buy onions.

As more women joined in, the fight turned violent and five women had to be admitted to a hospital with injuries.

On Wednesday morning, the fight began when Neha, one of the two women, was arguing over the price of onion from a hawker in Kalakheri village. Her neighbour, Deepti, told the hawker that Neha could not afford to buy onions and asked him not to waste his time on her.

Neha abused Deepti and the argument became violent within no time as the families of the two women joined in.

Neha, Deepti and three other women from both the families were injured and taken to a hospital by the police later.

A case has been filed against six people over the fight. All the accused were produced in a local court, who got bail on Thursday.

