In Tamil Nadu Prison-Break, 3 Under-Trials Escape Jail, Caught In 2 Hours The three were arrested on charges of theft and they escaped by scaling the prison wall, police said.

The police alerted check posts and deployed forces to arrest the escaped under-trials (representational) Udhagamandalam: Three under-trials escaped from a sub-jail in Coonoor today but were arrested within two hours, police said.



Krishnan and Kumaran, both brothers from Theni district, and Aravind of Coonoor in Nilgiris District, who were arrested in a theft case, escaped by scaling the prison wall, they said.



Following this, check-posts were alerted and additional police deployed at strategic points to prevent the three from crossing the district border, police said.



On information that the under-trials were hiding in a tea estate, police personnel tried to catch them with the help of locals.



The three offered resistance and allegedly hurled stones at the police personnel, three of whom suffered minor injuries, police said.



However, the policemen overpowered the three and took them into custody.





